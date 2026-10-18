Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Carlos Augusto InterGetty Images
Translated by

Inter set to renew Carlos Augusto’s contract: the details

Carlos Augusto played a key role in Inter's win in Bologna, and his contract runs until June 2028. Inter want to keep him, with a meeting scheduled in the coming days to move closer to an extension. The Italian champions hope to tie the former Monza player down until 2031. 


Currently earning just over €2 million, Carlos Augusto should see his salary rise to close to €4 million under a new deal.



https://tribuna.com/it/news/2026-10-18-inter-pronta-a-blindare-carlos-augusto-fissato-lincontro-per-il-rinnovo-i-dettagli/?utm_source=copy

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google