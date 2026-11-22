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A new chapter appears to be taking shape in Marcus Thuram's relationship with Inter Milan, after the French striker became one of the key figures in the club's attacking project following his arrival and produced impressive performances alongside Argentine Lautaro Martínez.

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That partnership is no longer guaranteed to last, though, with complications emerging over the player's future at the Italian club. Thuram joined Inter on a free transfer from German side Borussia Mönchengladbach in the summer of 2023 and quickly proved his worth. He formed an influential attacking duo with Lautaro Martínez and added real firepower to the Nerazzurri's attack.

The French striker is now into his fourth season in an Inter shirt, and his contract renewal has landed on the hierarchy's table. His current deal runs until the summer of 2028. That gives the club time to discuss his future before he enters the final stretch of his contract.

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Italian newspaper "La Gazzetta dello Sport" has revealed that talks are proving more complicated than expected. The two sides differ over the financial terms of a new deal, so a swift agreement is far from guaranteed.

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Thuram wants a pay rise that reflects his standing in the team. Inter don't appear keen. Rather than a fixed increase in his salary, the hierarchy would prefer to offer incentives and bonuses linked to individual performance and collective achievements.

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Inter's management are also thinking ahead. Thuram will turn 31 in 2028, when his current deal expires, so the club are studying the length and financial value of any new agreement rather than judging him on current form alone.

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Inter already have a future option up front within their squad: Italian Pio Esposito, whom the club view as a potential successor to Thuram. That gives the management more room for manoeuvre on the renewal, and they needn't give in to every one of the Frenchman's demands.

For now, the negotiations could go either way. It remains unclear whether the two parties will extend a relationship that began in the summer of 2023, or whether the financial disagreements will open the door to an ending.

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