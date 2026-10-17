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Bologna FC v FC Internazionale - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Inter Milan match their best historical start

Bologna vs Inter
Bologna
Inter
Serie A
Italy

A perfect start

Inter Milan have begun the season in a manner that ranks among their finest Serie A starts since three points for a win came in.

A valuable 3-1 win away at Bologna on Saturday evening took care of matchday seven.

Opta data shows Inter have banked 19 points from their first seven games, only the fourth time they have hit that mark since the three-point system arrived in 1994-1995.

Three seasons carry the same total after seven matches for the black and blue side: 1997-1998, 2002-2003 and 2017-2018.

Nobody has beaten them yet either. Six wins, one draw.

That takes Inter to 19 points and top of the table. Bologna stay on 5, provisionally 14th.

Read also: Salah the closest: Haaland imposes a harsh reality on the Premier League's goalscorers

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