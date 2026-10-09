With his Inter debut drawing closer, Djed Spence spoke to GQ British. Here are his words.





GROWTH - "I don’t get nervous any more. I probably stopped being nervous around the age of 18. To be honest, I think at the World Cup, before I came on, I felt that sensation again, a bit of nervousness. I shouldn’t call it nervousness, though; I prefer to just call it energy. I stay in my bubble, because I feel that when other people are nervous, that can somehow affect you."

ROUTINE - "On the eve of matches I try to go to bed at a decent time, around midnight. I don’t set myself too many rules. I have a private chef and as for speed, I know it’s a banal answer, but it’s a matter of genetics. I’ve always been fast. My father was fast, my uncles, my grandfather. I’ll probably start doing yoga and other things for recovery, like red light therapy and oxygen tanks. I feel like I’m 21."





HOBBIES - "If I’m feeling a certain way, I pray before the match in my hotel room and I’ll probably say another two prayers in the dressing room. Not really five times a day, but I try to pray as much as possible. I feel it gives me guidance, strength and power. I leave everything in God’s hands. I put that responsibility on Him, not on myself. Then there’s music, which is an important part of my preparation. It depends on how I’m feeling that day, what kind of atmosphere I want to create, but I usually listen to music on the bus on the way there to get myself ready. I might put on a certain song when I’m leaving or going into the dressing room. From that moment on, I focus. I listen to the right music to go out onto the pitch, American artists, like Lil Durk."





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FAMILY - "My family is very important to me. I have three sisters. They are my best friends. We do everything together: we go on holiday, we go out for meals. We are a very close family and we have a great relationship. I probably speak to them every day. Maybe through memes on Instagram or silly things. We play PlayStation online together. I don’t think there’s a day when I don’t speak to them."