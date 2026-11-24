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Inter left Bergamo battered, though their 4-4 draw with Atalanta offered positives. Cristian Chivu's side again showed their attacking power, creating a host of chances and scoring four goals. They looked capable of troubling anyone when they wanted to. What concerns the Romanian coach and the club, however, is their defending. Inter can suddenly switch off and give anyone chances, not just from one match to the next but within the same game.

Chivu needs an immediate solution, and the transfer market could help. As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, the club are open to making the signing they did not complete in the summer.

AKANJI AND STONES : Chivu has had to push Bastoni and Carlos Augusto to their limits to give the defence some solidity. Yet Akanji and Stones were supposed to transform the squad as central defenders in a back three. The Englishman has suffered several physical problems. His history of such issues was known when he signed, but the club thought they could manage them. They were wrong.

More worrying is the Swiss player's decline. Inter signed him permanently from Manchester City at the end of last season, but he has struggled badly when defending in open space, a factor that had led City to let him leave. Inter are also trying to push their line a few metres higher than they did a year ago, repeatedly leaving their defenders with long runs back.

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PROVSTGAARD THE TOP TARGET: Given those problems and the simultaneous, underestimated departures of experienced figures such as Darmian and, above all, De Vrij and Acerbi, Inter have begun exploring the market for defenders. They want to see whether they can bring forward to January a signing planned for next summer.



Sporting director Baccin's preferred target is Oliver Provstgaard, the 23-year-old Dane at Lazio. Inter have restored excellent relations with the club thanks to the discount granted on Davide Frattesi's move to Gattuso's side. His valuation is high at 40 million, too much for January. Baccin and his staff are beginning to assess other opportunities.

THE ALTERNATIVES: Price is also an issue for Finn Jeltsch, born in 2006 and under contract with Stuttgart, Inter's next Champions League opponents, until 30 June 2030. The sums involved are lower than for the Dane, though. Crystal Palace's American defender Chris Richards could offer an opportunity: his contract expires on 30 June 2027 and he could be available for a modest fee. Inter could also work with Arsenal on a loan deal for Cristhian Mosquera, who has had limited playing time under Arteta this season. There are plenty of names at different price points. Everything will depend on how Chivu manages to restore balance to Inter between now and January.