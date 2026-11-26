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Three straight wins for Inter in the Champions League. After beating Shakhtar (1-0) and Feyenoord (3-0), thanks to goals from Sucic from the penalty spot and Lautaro, the Italian champions beat Stuttgart without conceding, again (2-0).

The win lifted a day that had begun with 3-0 defeats for the Under-23s away to Audace Cerignola in Serie C and for the Primavera at home to the Germans in the Youth League.

In Europe's top competition, no side have more clean sheets than Inter: three, the same as Bodo/Glimt. As fate would have it, the Norwegians knocked Chivu's side out in the play-offs last February.

This season, the turning point in Europe came after the first two defeats, against Real Madrid and Brugge. In particular, the 4-3 loss to Sommer and Tresoldi at San Siro changed Inter's tactical and mental approach in Europe. The new rule is: "Don't concede first!"

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It is a different story in Serie A, where the Italian champions have conceded 17 goals in 12 league games. Crosses exposed them in last Sunday's 4-4 draw away to Atalanta in Bergamo. This time, they dealt with them all despite Stuttgart attempting 33 crosses.

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After the second round of Champions League matches, Inter had one of the worst defences. Now only Arsenal (4), Atletico Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk (5) have conceded fewer goals than the Italian champions, who have let in six, the same as Betis, Como, Sporting Lisbon, Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund top the Bundesliga and are Inter's next Champions League opponents in Germany. Inter then host Liverpool in January before travelling to bottom-placed Slovan Bratislava, who have no points. One more point will be enough to reach the play-offs. Seven are needed to finish in the top eight and qualify directly for the last 16.

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The only setback was another muscle injury, this time to Bastoni. Chivu can call on Carlos Augusto in that position. Augusto is all but tied down to a new contract and made a superb defensive intervention in the second half, as did Akanji after being booked.

At the other end, young German defender Finn Jeltsch, who has been linked with Inter in the transfer market and was born in 2006, lost his duel with Pio Esposito, who was born in 2005. The Italian centre-forward did not score this time, but his technical improvement was clear. A perfectly weighted through ball sent Thuram into space in the first half. After the break, his dummy from Dimarco's cross set up Lautaro for Inter's second: two pieces of play worthy of the latest Ballon d'Or winner, Bayern Munich's England international Harry Kane.

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Augusto and Pio are also the names of two emperors of Rome. In the capital, Frattesi's Lazio are top of the table. Wednesday's cup fixtures brought another warning: after giving Real Madrid and Manchester United a scare, Roma drew 2-2 away to European champions Paris Saint-Germain. They look increasingly formidable in the Serie A title race. Gasperini remains a serious rival who must not be underestimated, as Luis Enrique also says.

Two more former Roma figures round things off. Daniele De Rossi is preparing to face Inter twice at San Siro, first on Saturday in Serie A and then on Tuesday in the Coppa Italia.

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Fabio Capello, who managed Roma to their last Serie A title in 2001, praises Gasperini, says Chivu has already answered every question before anyone asks it, compares Pio Esposito to Oliver Bierhoff and criticises Lautaro for warming up before the match dressed differently from his team-mates, with a hood to protect him from the rain (READ HERE).

Roman singer-songwriter Francesco De Gregori put it this way: "you don't judge a player by such details: you see a player's courage, selflessness and imagination".

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If Capello can only fault Lautaro's clothing, the striker must be setting an example in every other respect. His criticism sounds more like a compliment.

Today is Thanksgiving Day and Inter fans are thankful to have the Argentine striker as their captain and Barella as his deputy. Barella delivered another performance in which he put the team first.