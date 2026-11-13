Inter also interested in Endrick. Trevisani: “He’s of interest; if they can make it happen, they will”

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Roma and AC Milan are not the only clubs interested in Real Madrid’s Brazilian striker. Inter will also make a move if they get the chance.

Advertisement

Endrick tops the transfer wish lists of the biggest clubs in our league. Roma and AC Milan have been battling for the Brazilian forward for some time, including this summer, and will be back in the hunt if he leaves Real Madrid again during the next winter transfer window. Inter are another Italian rival in the mix.

On Radio Mana Mana Sport, journalist Riccardo Trevisani confirmed Inter's interest and reiterated that Endrick is also on their radar: "Always remember that Endrick is not just a favourite of Roma’s: he is a player who is also admired in the shadow of the Duomo and interests Inter and AC Milan. First of all, it will not be easy to prise him away from Real Madrid, and then to bring him to Roma, should that become possible. As for Inter, bear in mind that Lautaro has been out for a month and no return date has yet been set, Thuram misses two to three months every season, and Bonny is a little below the level of the first three: if they can add to their options, they will."

Could Inter sign a fifth striker? Officially, Inter say their attacking options are settled ahead of January. Four strikers are enough, and Mkhitaryan can fill in if needed. Yet several figures in the game continue to pitch their clients to Inter and newly appointed sporting director Dario Baccin. Cristian Chivu himself first raised the prospect of a fifth striker. An opportunity to sign Endrick could change that thinking: he could represent a hugely important investment for the present and future, both technically and financially. A move could also weaken their rivals.