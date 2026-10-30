Morocco are gearing up to stage the 49th edition of the Dakar Rally, one of the biggest sporting events on the planet for car and motorcycle racing. The organising committee has named Morocco and Portugal as hosts for the race, set to run in January 2027.

The rally begins on 9 January in the Portuguese city of Loulé-Faro, according to the programme announced by the organising committee. Competitors then cross into Moroccan territory for 11 stages, before reaching the finish line in Marrakech on 23 January. It marks Morocco's return to the heart of a global event that commands a huge following among endurance racing fans worldwide.

Saudi Arabia are expected to welcome the rally back in 2028, when it celebrates its 50th edition.