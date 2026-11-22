Hamza Abdelkarim was supposed to have a relatively busy weekend. He had been due to join coach Juliano Belletti's squad yesterday, Saturday, for the Catalan derby with Barcelona Atlètic against Espanyol's reserve side at the Dani Jarque sports complex, before linking up with the first team today, Sunday.
The Egyptian international and Alex Campos had been in line to face Espanyol's reserve side, with a wave of absences leaving the team without Onstein, Sergi Mayans and Hafiz Gariba.
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The defender, who arrived from Aitona, started and impressed across the full 90 minutes. Hamza, though, never made it onto the pitch.
The Egyptian striker wasn't even in the matchday squad, so he had nothing to offer the Brazilian coach, who picked Ignasi Kir to start as the out-and-out centre-forward.
According to Catalan newspaper "Sport", Hamza is struggling with some physical discomfort, which kept him out of the match.
For now, that same discomfort is also expected to keep him out of Hansi Flick's squad for this Sunday's clash with Villarreal at the Spotify Camp Nou, in the 13th round of La Liga. At the very least, he won't be able to play.
Abdelkarim gives Flick an option nobody else in his squad offers: a physically strong target man who can play with his back to goal, with good technique and the ability to finish moves.
Nothing serious
Barring an unexpected setback, Hamza will miss only this weekend's matches and should be available again soon. The club simply chose not to take any risks with the discomfort.
He had trained with Juliano Belletti last Friday to prepare for Saturday's reserve fixture, and in case he was called on to join some training sessions with his teammates.
Hamza has clocked 131 competitive minutes this season. That breaks down as 12 with the first team and 74 with the reserve side, where he scored in the only match he played, plus another 45 with the Under-19s.
Born on 1 January 2008, Hamza Abdelkarim came through the youth ranks at Egyptian club Al Ahly and caught the eye with Egypt's Under-17 side at the 2025 World Cup in Qatar, scoring twice in the tournament.
He joined Barcelona on loan from Al Ahly in February 2026, and the Spanish club triggered the purchase option in June to make the move permanent.
Promotion to Hansi Flick's first team soon followed, making him the first Egyptian player in the Blaugrana ranks.
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Professional Summary
A multi-disciplinary Egyptian journalist dedicated to providing readers with comprehensive and accurate insights. I possess over 13 years of experience in print and broadcast media, having contributed to some of the largest newspapers, digital platforms, and TV channels in Egypt and the Arab world. Notably, since April 2017, I have served as a Shift Manager and Desk Editor at Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, collaborating with a premier team of highly professional journalists.
I am passionate about crafting logical and accessible sports articles and analyses—avoiding unnecessary complexity—while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and objectivity. I firmly believe that personal bias has no place in journalism; information is a trust, and integrity is the supreme ethic of the media profession.
Personal Background & Football Philosophy
My journey with football began at the age of five, inspired by my family's passion during the 1994 World Cup. Since then, the sport has become an integral part of my life, both as a player and a spectator.
One of my most formative footballing memories is the historic 1999 UEFA Champions League final at Camp Nou. That night, Manchester United’s dramatic late comeback against Bayern Munich marked the beginning of my lifelong allegiance to the German giants, who still hold a prominent place in my heart.
Areas of Expertise
Leveraging extensive experience across various media sectors, I specialize in:
Football History: Extensive knowledge of European and German football history.
Tactical Analysis: Predicting match scenarios and tactical breakdowns.
Scouting: Identifying young talents and analyzing their technical potential.
Career Milestones & Highlights
Among many memorable sporting moments, the most significant remains Bayern Munich’s 2001 UEFA Champions League victory over Valencia—my first continental celebration with the club.
All-Time Favorite XI:
Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer.
Defense: Alessandro Nesta, Sergio Ramos, Philipp Lahm, Paolo Maldini.
Midfield: Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane.
Forward: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazário.