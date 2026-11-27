Share Follow GOAL on Google

Paris Saint-Germain's injury problems continue after the French club announced on Friday that Portuguese full-back Nuno Mendes will miss Saturday's game against Lorient. It is a fresh blow for a side who are already without several key players.

Advertisement

Mendy has joined an injury list that includes Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia , Frenchman Désiré Doué and Alessandro Longoni. In an official statement, the club said the player has suffered a muscle strain in his left thigh and is following an individual rehabilitation programme as a precaution.

He'll miss the Lorient game, but the news on the Portuguese full-back looks reassuring. The injury isn't serious. After he trained alone on Friday morning, the medical staff chose to keep him out of group training as a preventive measure.

Mendes should be back training with his team-mates next week, ahead of the Ligue 1 meeting with Toulouse. If he isn't fully recovered by then, he could return for the Champions League clash with Aston Villa on Tuesday 8 December.

So far this season, Mendes has made nine appearances in all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain and is still waiting for his first goal contribution.

Advertisement Advertisement

The club also updated the situation with Kvaratskhelia and Doué. The Georgian is continuing his treatment protocol, while the Frenchman is preparing to undergo surgery in the coming days after tearing a cruciate ligament in his knee.

Related Topics

Next matches PSG Ligue 1 14:45 FCL

Losing the pair is a major blow to the Parisian attack, especially as both face long spells on the sidelines. It could push the club to sign a new winger in the upcoming winter transfer window to make up for the shortage of attacking options.

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique has floated the idea of using full-backs Mendes and Achraf Hakimi in attacking positions to cover the absences. His staff, he insisted, are looking for solutions from within the current group.

Advertisement

Asked whether the two full-backs could move forward into attacking roles, the Spanish coach said, as reported by Mundo Deportivo: "Nuno Mendes has played as a winger before, and Achraf Hakimi plays in attacking roles most of the time."

He added: "We always try to improve the team without needing to sign players, because we haven't reached the winter transfer window yet."

Advertisement

Enrique backed his players to cope with the current circumstances: "We are a coaching staff who look to find solutions. Maybe you have doubts, but we know the players are capable of dealing with these situations, and they are the ones who provide the answer as to whether these solutions work or not."

Despite the injuries, Paris Saint-Germain sit top of Ligue 1, three points clear of Paris FC, who have been impressive under coach Liam Rosenior.