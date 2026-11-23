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Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has not waited long to fill the gap left by Lamine Yamal. The German has turned to the Barca academy once again, handing a first opportunity to a young Belgian forward whom the Catalan club's hierarchy see as the future of their attack.

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Barcelona travel to Azerbaijan to face Sabah in the fifth round of the Champions League group stage. Baku lies 3,970 kilometres from Barcelona, making this the longest trip the Catalan side have ever made in European competition.

Flick will be without several first-choice players, most notably his star and prodigy Lamine Yamal, who has stayed behind in Barcelona with an injury to his right ankle.

Barca's medical staff have confirmed that his absence from the Champions League fixture is purely a precaution and won't stop him playing against Deportivo on Sunday. Rodri, Xavi Espart, Andreas Christensen, Hamza Abdelkarim and Bardghji, all injured, have also stayed in Barcelona.

The headline news in the squad list was a first senior call-up for Belgian Jesse Bisiwu. The 18-year-old forward joined Barcelona from Club Brugge last summer, on 31 July, for €8.5 million, signing a contract until June 2031. It was one of the club's biggest deals aimed at building the team of the future.

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Bisiwu started out at Leuven in 2014, staying there until 2020 before moving to Club Brugge. In 2023, aged just 15, he began playing for their reserve side, "Club NXT", and went on to make 36 appearances in the Belgian second division.

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A Belgium Under-21 international, he has played for every one of his country's youth sides and stood out at the Under-17 European Championship, earning a place in the team of the tournament. He's right-footed but comfortable on either wing. Since joining Barca Atletic, he has split his training between Belletti's side and, at times, the first team. He has started all eight of his second-division matches so far, providing one assist.

According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", Flick has kept a close eye on the player since he arrived at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. Bisiwu was one of the youngsters the coach brought into the squad in pre-season, and he impressed everyone, not least by scoring twice against Basel.

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Over the past few months, Flick has studied his qualities carefully: his pace, his dribbling, his gift for taking on defenders one-on-one and getting past them, his ability to build attacks, the accuracy of his shooting and his physical strength.

A source within Barca's coaching staff told the paper that Flick doesn't see Bisiwu as a mere emergency stand-in for the absent Yamal, but as a major player in the making whom the club will rely on in the years ahead. That's why he wanted to give him his first taste of European football in a difficult setting. He wants to test the youngster's character under pressure.