Gianni Infantino is back in Morocco. The FIFA president timed his visit to coincide with the start of the Under-17 Women's World Cup "Morocco 2026", praising Moroccans' passion for football at a time when the Kingdom is preparing to host the biggest event of all in partnership with Spain and Portugal in 2030.

Royal Moroccan Football Federation president Fouzi Lekjaa received Infantino for the tournament's opening ceremony and the opening match, another sign of Morocco's growing standing as a host of international competitions.

Delighted to be back in the Kingdom, the FIFA chief pointed to the place Morocco has carved out for itself in world football. He spoke too of a passion among supporters that spills beyond the stadium walls and carries messages of tolerance, coexistence and peace.

Behind it all sits a steady build-up of sporting infrastructure and organisational know-how, all feeding Morocco's ambition to stage the biggest tournaments on the planet, according to the website "Hespress".

This Under-17 Women's World Cup marks another milestone, and it throws a spotlight on young female talent. The bigger challenge comes in 2030, when Morocco co-host the World Cup with Spain and Portugal and face a fresh global test of what they can deliver.



