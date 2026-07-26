Indirect swap deal: Xabi Alonso lends Mourinho a helping hand

Left-back Alvaro Carreras, 23, faces an uncertain future at Real Madrid, just one year after joining from Portugal's Benfica for 50 million euros, amid growing interest from England's Chelsea in signing him.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" report that the Royal Club are considering parting ways with the Spaniard as part of their plan to make room for new signings, especially after the squad reached its full complement of 25 players. Negotiations continue over a move for Ivorian Yan Diomande from Germany's Leipzig, and Madrid have not abandoned the idea of signing Rodri.

From starter to substitute

Carreras settled quickly under former coach Xabi Alonso, holding down a starting place throughout Alonso's spell on the bench until the beginning of last January. The arrival of Alvaro Arbeloa as his successor complicated matters. Carreras finished the season on the substitutes' bench in favour of Fran Garcia.

The current campaign looks no brighter for the player, whose contract runs until June 2031, especially after the arrival of World Cup winner Marc Cucurella. That signing looks set to confine him to the bench almost permanently.

A deal profitable for all parties

Chelsea, under coach Xabi Alonso, have shown repeated interest in signing Carreras, in a move that could suit everyone. The English club would fill the gap left by Cucurella after his switch to Madrid, while the Spaniard would get the playing time he lacks in the capital.

Such a deal could also cut the total cost of 55 million euros, plus 5 million euros in add-ons, that Real Madrid paid to sign Cucurella from Chelsea.

Decisive negotiations between the two clubs loom over the coming weeks as coach Jose Mourinho looks to restructure the Royal Club's squad and strengthen it with new faces that meet his technical ambitions.