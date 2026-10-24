Roma protected their unbeaten start to the Serie A season with a thrilling fightback at Napoli.

The two sides shared six goals in a 3-3 draw at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Saturday, in the eighth round of Serie A.

Cameroon's André Anguissa opened the scoring for Napoli on 28 minutes, flicking home a double back-heel that beat the Roma goalkeeper.

Scott McTominay doubled the hosts' lead in the 48th minute, heading a cross into the net.

Argentina's Matías Soulé dragged Roma back into it on 69 minutes, lashing a powerful left-footed strike from outside the box.

Five minutes later, Leonardo Balerdi levelled it. He pounced on a loose ball inside the area and fired home.

Back came McTominay. His second of the night, and Napoli's third, arrived in the 83rd minute with a powerful low strike from outside the penalty area.

Balerdi had other ideas. He grabbed his second and Roma's third with another header from a cross.

The point lifts Napoli to 11 points and ninth in the table, while Roma move to 18 and third, a point behind Inter Milan and Lazio.

A win would have taken Roma top, at least for a moment. Three points would have put them on 20, one clear of Inter Milan and Lazio before their matches against Fiorentina and Parma respectively.