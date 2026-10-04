Keyne, the brother of Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal, stole the spotlight on social media with his commentary on Lamine's goal against the Czech Republic.

Yamal scored a magnificent goal during the match against the Czech Republic, which Spain won 3-1 in the UEFA Nations League.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Lamine's mother Sheila Ebana posted a video of little Keyne reacting to his brother's goal on her Instagram stories on Saturday.

At just four years old, Keyne has already become a star in his own right. Everything he does or says quickly spreads across social media.

His voice ran through the video as he commented on Lamine's goal, scored just six minutes into the match.

Watching from home, Keyne erupted when his brother found the net and launched into a spontaneous bit of commentary that delighted fans.

"What a wonderful goal, mum," he said, bursting with excitement. "The goalkeeper threw himself, the goalkeeper got hurt. Look at the goalkeeper."

That moment, captured live from his living room, quickly caught the attention of social media users.







