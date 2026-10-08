Cristiano Ronaldo could not hide his delight after Saudi Arabia lifted the Arabian Gulf Cup in its 27th edition, "Gulf 27", with the Al-Nassr captain joining in the celebrations.

The Saudis sealed the title on Tuesday, beating the UAE 2-0 in the final at Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah.

Al-Nassr marked the moment with a video of their players celebrating alongside the team-mates who had helped Saudi Arabia to glory, filmed as the squad returned to group training on Thursday.

Five Al-Nassr men played their part. Goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi, who suffered an injury in the first match, led the way, with defender Abdulelah Al-Amri, full-back Nawaf Boushal, midfielder Abdullah Al-Khaibari and forward Abdullah Al-Hamdan all involved.

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Ronaldo stole the spotlight in the clip, posted by Al-Nassr on their official "X" account. A broad smile spread across his face as he congratulated the players and posed for photos with them.

"The Don" was having a rough time of it when Saudi Arabia claimed the Gulf title. On the very same day, he issued a statement laying bare the dispute between him and coach Jorge Jesus with the Portugal national team.

Now Ronaldo is gearing up with Al-Nassr for Friday's clash with Al-Diriyah at Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh, in the eighth round of the Roshn League.

Al-Nassr sit third in the Saudi League on 16 points, built from five wins, one draw and one defeat. That leaves them two points behind leaders Al-Hilal and one behind runners-up Al-Ittihad.