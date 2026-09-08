Manchester City claimed a deserved 2-0 win at Porto on Tuesday evening at the Dragao, opening their league phase of the UEFA Champions League in style.

Both sides started cautiously until the 15th minute, when Porto stunned their visitors. Gabriel Veiga surged down the left, collected the ball inside the box and fired a low shot that Gianluigi Donnarumma brilliantly saved, only for the flag to go up for offside. City hit back through Antoine Semenyo, whose powerful effort from distance was held firmly by Diogo Costa.

Slowly, City took control and nearly broke through in the 21st minute. Phil Foden burst down the left and swung in a precise cross that Erling Haaland met with a powerful header, forcing Costa to tip it behind for a corner. The Norwegian threatened again six minutes later, glancing another header over the bar.

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English pressure kept building. Foden wasted a clear chance in the 29th minute after a superb through ball from Rayan Cherki left him unmarked inside the box, but his low shot found Costa waiting.

The Portuguese keeper was at it again in the 32nd minute, denying City twice in quick succession. He beat away a fierce Haaland strike from a low cross, then reacted sharply to keep out Cherki's follow-up.

City finally found the breakthrough early in the second half. In the 47th minute, Haaland climbed to meet a pinpoint delivery from Enzo Fernandez, his header striking the post before nestling into the net for the opener.

Porto refused to fold. Alan Varela curled a dangerous effort from the edge of the box just wide in the 57th minute, and William Gomes grazed the post with a low shot five minutes later.

Donnarumma almost gifted the hosts a lifeline in the 66th minute. His clearance struck Gomes and rolled past the post. Nuri then went close in the 86th minute, lashing a shot from the edge of the box narrowly wide.

Haaland delivered the coup de grace in stoppage time. Latching onto a pass from Nuri inside the box, he steered a low finish into the net to seal a 2-0 victory.

Attention now turns to Sunday's derby at Old Trafford. Enzo Maresca's side head to Manchester United chasing more of the same, determined to keep their perfect start intact after three straight wins to open the Premier League.