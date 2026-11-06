Jose Mourinho has a personal wish for how his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo bows out of football, the Real Madrid boss revealed as the Al-Nassr star's international career came to a close.

Ronaldo confirmed his retirement from the Portugal national team on Thursday, drawing the curtain on 23 years that brought a host of titles and individual records at international level.

The Don's decision followed a fallout with coach Jorge Jesus. Ronaldo left the national team's camp in Copenhagen without permission, then copped a one-month ban.

Mourinho respects the forward's wish, but he wants the final act of Ronaldo's playing days to look nothing like his Portugal exit.

The subject came up at Friday's press conference, held on the eve of Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Valencia on Saturday.

As reported by Spanish newspaper "AS", the Portuguese coach said: "His decision must be respected, and I respect it. But he has not ended his footballing career, and anyone who knows him realises that he has goals he is still seeking to achieve in his career".

He added: "The only thing I hope for is that the moment of his retirement as a player will be different from his farewell yesterday".

Could Ronaldo turn to coaching one day? Mourinho wasn't biting: "I don't know what to say. It is still too early to talk about that".