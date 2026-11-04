Liverpool traded blows with hosts Fenerbahce in the first half of Wednesday's clash at the Chobani Stadium in Istanbul, in the fourth round of the Champions League.

Young England forward Trey Nyoni broke the deadlock on 25 minutes, his powerful strike deflecting off a Fenerbahce player and changing direction before nestling into the net.

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Four minutes later, former Manchester United man Mason Greenwood levelled in similar fashion for the Turkish side. His direct free kick struck the wall and deceived goalkeeper Alisson Becker, making it 1-1 in the 29th minute.

The English side dominated possession in the first half, with their share reaching 69% to Fenerbahce's 31%.

Yet the attempts on goal were almost level. Liverpool had nine shots, one of which hit the woodwork, while the hosts fired in eight, two of them on target.