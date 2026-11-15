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Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

In the Catalan press: Yamal faces an unfair Madrid campaign

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Alfredo Martinez, the journalist at Catalan outlet Sport, launched a scathing attack on the critics of Lamine Yamal, the Barcelona and Spain national team star, over the controversy surrounding his absence from the clash against the Czech Republic.

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He confirmed the player had not shirked joining the national team. Yamal was genuinely suffering from inflammation in the knee and a build-up of fluid in the joint, which prompted the technical staff to handle his condition cautiously.

According to Martínez, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente was forced to vent his anger and speak clearly about the symptoms and discomfort troubling the player. The knee became inflamed following a movement during the match against Aston Villa, leaving fluid in the joint.

He added: "What more does it need to be clear? Lamine Yamal does not shirk call-ups." The Barcelona star's absence against the Czech Republic came down to his physical condition, not any attempt to distance himself from the national team.

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The Catalan journalist criticised what he described as the constant search for complications in normal situations, such as resting players before important matches and caring for them to ensure they reach peak physical condition. Some critics, he argued, simply cannot enjoy what Yamal offers because he does not play for the team they support.

Yamal, in Martínez's view, may be the best player Spain has ever had, or at least a candidate to become so. His abilities give him the chance to help the national team win many titles.

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His ambition and constant desire to win and break records match his exceptional footballing level.

Turning to the relationship between Barcelona and the Spanish national team, Martínez pointed out that several of the Catalan club's players had suffered injuries during recent call-up periods. He described what happened as incidental and unfortunate.

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Gavi's serious injury in Valladolid proved his point. The midfielder had been an indispensable element in the national team's line-up, and he has not been the same player since that unfortunate blow.

Lamine Yamal, he added, always finds himself at the heart of the storm for his critics, instead of receiving the support and appreciation that would help him feel as comfortable with Spain as he does with his club.

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The player, he felt, is subjected to unfair attacks despite the commitment he has shown towards the national team. He even sped up his recovery to catch the matches and help Spain win its second world title.

Barcelona's historic role in Spain's successes also drew a defence. The backbone of the national team had always included the Catalan club's players when Spain lifted the World Cup or the European Championship.

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Double standards, Martínez argued, run through some of Yamal's critics. They call for votes in favour of Kylian Mbappé in the race for the world's best player, or repeatedly ignore the absence of their own clubs' players from the France and Uruguay call-ups, a clear reference to Real Madrid.

The writer concluded that the real reason behind these criticisms is Yamal's affiliation to Barcelona. Club and player, in his view, represent a permanent enemy for a section of followers. He then addressed a message to the young star: "Forgive them, Yamal, for they know not what they say."

Written byMuhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Shift Managing Editor

Professional Summary

A multi-disciplinary Egyptian journalist dedicated to providing readers with comprehensive and accurate insights. I possess over 13 years of experience in print and broadcast media, having contributed to some of the largest newspapers, digital platforms, and TV channels in Egypt and the Arab world. Notably, since April 2017, I have served as a Shift Manager and Desk Editor at Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, collaborating with a premier team of highly professional journalists.

I am passionate about crafting logical and accessible sports articles and analyses—avoiding unnecessary complexity—while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and objectivity. I firmly believe that personal bias has no place in journalism; information is a trust, and integrity is the supreme ethic of the media profession.

Personal Background & Football Philosophy

My journey with football began at the age of five, inspired by my family's passion during the 1994 World Cup. Since then, the sport has become an integral part of my life, both as a player and a spectator.

One of my most formative footballing memories is the historic 1999 UEFA Champions League final at Camp Nou. That night, Manchester United’s dramatic late comeback against Bayern Munich marked the beginning of my lifelong allegiance to the German giants, who still hold a prominent place in my heart.

Areas of Expertise

Leveraging extensive experience across various media sectors, I specialize in:

Football History: Extensive knowledge of European and German football history.

Tactical Analysis: Predicting match scenarios and tactical breakdowns.

Scouting: Identifying young talents and analyzing their technical potential.

Career Milestones & Highlights

Among many memorable sporting moments, the most significant remains Bayern Munich’s 2001 UEFA Champions League victory over Valencia—my first continental celebration with the club.

All-Time Favorite XI:

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer.

Defense: Alessandro Nesta, Sergio Ramos, Philipp Lahm, Paolo Maldini.

Midfield: Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane.

Forward: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazário.

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