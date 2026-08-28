Cristiano Ronaldo could not hide his delight after writing his name into Al-Nassr's history books. The Portuguese captain became the club's all-time top scorer in the Pro League, though he insisted the milestone belonged to his team-mates and supporters as much as to himself.

Ronaldo said in remarks following the win over Al-Taawoun, via Saudi Arabia's "Thmanyah" network: "I am very happy, it is a wonderful achievement, but it is not for Cristiano alone. I must thank my team-mates, because without them it would have been impossible to reach this achievement."

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"I am also happy for the fans, they support me all the time, and I am very proud of this support. Thank you," the Portuguese star added, stressing that Al-Nassr's supporters have played an important role in his journey since he arrived in the Roshn League.

His goal against Al-Taawoun took him to 104 strikes in the Pro League. That figure edges him past Mohammed Al-Sahlawi, whose previous record stood at 103.

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Remarkably, Ronaldo needed fewer matches to reach the mark, proof of the scoring rate he has maintained since his move to the Saudi League.

Al-Nassr's captain remains central to everything the team does. He keeps scoring, keeps winning games and now wants to drag the club into a genuine title fight. A perfect record from the opening four rounds has set the tone.

For Ronaldo, the number is not a personal trophy but the reward for collective effort. That is why he put his team-mates and the fans front and centre after another night that added yet another entry to his growing list of records with Al-Nassr.