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Al Nassr vs Al Fateh: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

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In Ronaldo's absence: Postecoglou hands Samu Costa first start

Al Diriyah vs Al Nassr FC
Al Diriyah
Al Nassr FC
King Cup
C. Ronaldo
Samu
A. Postecoglou
Saudi Arabia
Portugal
Australia

The Portuguese midfielder is enjoying a happy night

Ange Postecoglou has handed Samu Costa his first start for Al-Nassr, with the Australian throwing his Portuguese midfielder into the King's Cup clash with Al-Diriyah.

Al-Nassr take on Al-Diriyah today, Tuesday, at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the round of 32 of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup.

Postecoglou named his official starting line-up for the match, handing a first start to Costa, whom he signed from Real Mallorca during the current summer transfer window.

Costa made his Al-Nassr debut last Saturday, coming off the bench to score in the 3-0 win over Al-Fateh at Al-Awwal Park, in the first round of the Saudi Roshn League.

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Saudi Pro League
Al Riyadh crest
Al Riyadh
ALR
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Saudi Pro League
Al Hazem crest
Al Hazem
ALH
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
DIR

With Cristiano Ronaldo absent, the Australian again leaned on Abdullah Al-Hamdan as his main striker, backed by fellow Portuguese Joao Felix, Senegal's Sadio Mane and France's Kingsley Coman.

Postecoglou also brought Abdulelah Al-Amri back into the starting line-up alongside Frenchman Mohamed Simakan, with Spanish defender Inigo Martinez dropping to the substitutes' bench.

Al-Nassr's line-up was as follows:

  • Goalkeeper: Bento
  • Defence: Nawaf Boushal - Abdulelah Al-Amri - Mohamed Simakan - Salem Al-Najdi
  • Midfield: Kingsley Coman - Samu Costa - Angelo - Sadio Mane
  • Attack: Joao Felix - Abdullah Al-Hamdan
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