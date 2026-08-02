In preparation for the anticipated deal: Malcom prepares to leave Al-Hilal

Malcom is close to ending his spell with Al-Hilal, as the Saudi club reshape their attacking line ahead of the new season.

Reports linking Al-Hilal with Senegal's Iliman Ndiaye have piled up in recent days, opening the door to Malcom's exit. The Brazilian could well make way for the new deal, particularly with the club keen to adjust their list of foreign players.

According to reliable journalist Nicolò Schira, Malcom is now very close to leaving Al-Hilal this summer, with arrangements in place to settle his departure.

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Al-Hilal, meanwhile, are nearing the conclusion of their talks with Ndiaye. The board and coaching staff see a new winger as central to their plans for next season.

Decisive developments are expected in the coming days, either settling Malcom's move to a new destination or wrapping up one of Al-Hilal's most eye-catching attacking deals of the summer.

Malcom joined Al-Hilal in the summer of 2026 from Russia's Zenit and helped the club win 5 domestic titles.