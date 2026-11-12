In preparation for Pochettino's arrival: Manchester United officially sack Carrick

Manchester United announced on Thursday the departure of Michael Carrick from his position as the team's manager, following the Red Devils' disappointing start to the current season, confirming their intention to appoint a new permanent manager as soon as possible, amid reports of an agreement with the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino.
Manchester United said, in an official statement, that they had taken the difficult decision that a change was needed at the level of technical leadership, with results falling short of the club's ambitions.
Carrick had returned to Manchester United last January. He steered the team to third in the Premier League by the end of the 2025-2026 season, winning 12 of their remaining 17 matches and collecting more points than any other side in the league over that stretch.
Then the results dried up. United have made a difficult start to the current campaign, sitting 18th in the Premier League, below the relegation line, and 17th of 36 teams in the Champions League. Recent weeks have offered no clear sign of improvement.
All of this pushed the club's hierarchy to end the English manager's tenure, despite his success in turning things around during the second half of last season.
Manchester United bid farewell to Carrick with moving words
United were quick to praise what Carrick delivered, hailing him as one of the club's legends both as a former player and in his recent managerial role.
The club's statement read: "Michael is a Manchester United legend, and he will always remain so. As he did when he was a player, he showed the highest degrees of dedication and professionalism throughout the period of his return to the club."
It added: "His leadership and achievements during last season will always be valued and cherished."
United rounded off their statement by confirming the hierarchy is working to appoint a permanent successor to Carrick as quickly as possible, without naming the man they want.
The decision to change the technical staff followed a meeting between Omar Berrada, United's chief executive, Jason Wilcox, the sporting director, and co-owner Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco on Wednesday, where they reviewed the team's faltering start to the season.
Pochettino closing in
Press reports had linked the club with Argentine Mauricio Pochettino, the manager of the United States national team, as Carrick's successor at Old Trafford.
Those reports claim United have struck a preliminary agreement with Pochettino to take the job, with some details still under discussion between the two parties.
The Argentine is tied to a contract with the United States Soccer Federation until the middle of 2030. His deal carries a release clause worth around 7 million pounds, equivalent to nearly 9 million euros, which the English club will have to negotiate over with the American federation.
United are also working to agree with Pochettino on his backroom staff, with talks involving the American federation expected to accelerate over the next 24 hours.
The club want the Argentine at Old Trafford as quickly as possible. Even so, they are aware of his commitment to the United States, who are preparing to face Haiti twice during the ongoing international break.
Pochettino could take charge before the trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on 22 November, with most of the squad due back at the club by next Thursday.
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I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.
I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.
Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.
I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.
Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.
My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.
If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.
Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:
A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?
Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?
The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way
Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon
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