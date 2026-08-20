Diego Simeone has poured fuel on the fire. The Atlético Madrid boss sparked controversy by refusing to condemn the vicious abuse his own fans aimed at team star Julián Álvarez.

Quizzed about the offensive chants that rang out twice from the southern stand of the Wanda Metropolitano after the final whistle, Simeone was clear and decisive in the press conference that followed the clash with Málaga.

The Argentine coach offered a single terse sentence: "I have great respect for our fans." He made no attempt to defend his compatriot or denounce what had happened.

His response was firm and surprising. He did not stand up for his player, nor did he reach for his usual ploy of claiming he hadn't heard the chants, the trick he has grown accustomed to in order to sidestep a direct clash with the Rojiblancos faithful.

The relationship between Julián Álvarez and the Atlético support looks to have reached the point of no return. A wide section of the fanbase can no longer stomach the way the Argentine striker has handled his potential move to Barcelona, and they made their feelings plain, with varying degrees of intensity and precious little self-restraint.

Anger poured out into the microphone of journalist Alejandro Gallego. "Let him go to Barcelona or wherever he wants, but away from Atlético Madrid," one raged. Another mocked: "I don't care if he signs with Carabanchel and starts playing at the La Mina pitch," a jibe the Madrid club swiftly batted away with humour on their official accounts.

"I don't want him to stay," said a third, in a decisive tone. "If he doesn't want to stay here, he is not welcome." Many went further still, demanding he stay on as a punishment, provided he "spend the entire season in the stands. He doesn't deserve to play a single minute here."

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All eyes now turn to Sunday, when Atlético host Villarreal at the Wanda Metropolitano. One question towers above the rest: will Simeone risk starting Álvarez? Do that, and the striker faces a direct, raucous confrontation with his own supporters for the first time, fans who, according to well-placed sources inside the Wanda, have not forgotten what they see as the player's "transgressions" against the club.