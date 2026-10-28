Michael Olise has leapfrogged team-mate Harry Kane at the top of a notable Bayern Munich list, the reward for a brilliant display against Magdeburg in the German Cup.

The Bayern star scored one and set up another in the first half at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday evening, as the Bavarians opened their second-round campaign in the domestic competition.

His opener came 10 minutes in, Olise pouncing on a cross from Morocco's Ismael Saibari.

That was his 11th goal for Bayern across all competitions this season. It takes him clear of Kane, crowned Ballon d'Or winner on Monday, who sits on 10, according to figures from French outlet Stats Foot.

One goal was not enough for Olise. He repaid Saibari in the 21st minute, teeing up the Moroccan for the second.

That assist also pushed the Frenchman into the list of Europe's top goal contributors across club and country since the start of the season.

Olise sits third on 23, built from 15 goals and 8 assists. Only two men are ahead of him: Barcelona and Spain star Lamine Yamal on 25 (14 goals, 11 assists) and Kane on 24 (16 goals, 8 assists).