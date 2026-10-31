Barcelona made history with a thumping 6-1 win over visitors Deportivo Alavés today, Saturday, at the Spotify Camp Nou in the 11th round of the Spanish league.

The Catalans have become the first team to score 46 goals in the opening 11 rounds of La Liga since Sevilla managed the same figure in the 1940-1941 season, according to French network "Stats Foot".

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That sweeping 6-1 result lifted Barça to 30 points at the top of the La Liga table, two clear of second-placed Atlético Madrid and six ahead of third-placed Real Madrid, who visit Racing Santander tomorrow in the same round.

Raphinha and Lamine Yamal struck twice apiece, with Fermín López and Anthony Gordon also on the scoresheet.

The timing could hardly have been better. Barcelona went into the match desperate to recover after losing to Paris Saint-Germain (4-2) and Real Madrid (2-1), and they now prepare to host England's Aston Villa on Tuesday in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League.