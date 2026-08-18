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Al Ittihad v Al Wahda: AFC Champions League EliteGetty Images Sport

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In his first start: Elenikhina's shells embarrass Youssef En-Nesyri

Al Najma vs Al Ittihad
Al Najma
Al Ittihad
King Cup
G. Ilenikhena
Y. En-Nesyri
Saudi Arabia
France
Morocco

The Moroccan striker in trouble

Nigeria's George Ilenikhena upstaged his Moroccan team-mate Youssef En-Nesyri on his first start for Al-Ittihad.

The Saudi side travelled to Al-Najma on Tuesday, facing them at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Buraidah in the round of 32 of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup.

It handed Ilenikhena his first start since joining Al-Ittihad from Monaco in the last winter transfer window.

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He seized it. Ilenikhena bagged a brace inside the first 45 minutes, striking in the 16th and 38th minutes with two ferocious left-footed efforts, the first from inside the box and the second from range.

Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah crest
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
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That display from the 20-year-old left En-Nesyri in the shade. The Moroccan has yet to hit the heights expected of him since arriving from Fenerbahce in the same winter window.

Granted, En-Nesyri did net Al-Ittihad's only goal in the 1-1 draw with Al-Khaleej on the opening day of the Roshn League. Even so, the "Tigers" faithful want Ilenikhena handed the nod at his expense in the weeks ahead.

Ilenikhena's own future is far from settled. His name has been linked with an exit this summer, with several European clubs keen on his signature, though nothing has come of it so far.

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