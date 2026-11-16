In defence of Ronaldo: Piers Morgan insults Jesus and predicts his future

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Jorge Jesus's comments about Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from the Portugal national team did not pass quietly. They sparked an angry reaction, most notably from British broadcaster Piers Morgan, known for his defence of the Al-Nassr captain, who chose to respond to the Portugal coach in sharp terms.

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Jesus made the comments after Portugal's heavy 4-1 defeat by Denmark at the Braga Municipal Stadium. The result reopened the debate over Ronaldo's absence from the national side, just as criticism of the coaching staff was mounting.

Asked after the match how much the team missed the Al-Nassr striker, the 72-year-old replied sarcastically: "Miss him? How? He's no longer in the national team, unless he's going to come just to keep me company."

That answer drew widespread attention, coming as it did straight after a crushing defeat and with Ronaldo's absence from the Portugal side still a live debate. It quickly spread across social media.

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Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano shared Jesus's comments on X. Piers Morgan responded, seizing the chance to aim direct criticism at the Portuguese coach over his stance on the Al-Nassr captain.

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According to Portuguese newspaper Record, the British broadcaster hit back at Jesus: "This clown won't be in the national team either if Portugal keep getting crushed like they did today (Saturday)", a reference to the heavy defeat by Denmark.

This wasn't the first time Morgan had gone after the Portuguese coach recently. The English broadcaster has been openly critical of Jesus over the conduct and developments that preceded Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from the national team picture.

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The bitter row between Ronaldo and Jesus erupted during the September 2026 camp. Ronaldo was told to warm up in the Nations League match against Norway but never came on. He felt Jesus had broken a prior agreement over his involvement, and he left the camp before the first leg against Denmark.

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Ronaldo then accused Jesus of "breaking his word" twice: first by leaving him out against Norway, then by failing to stick to points they had agreed to say at the press conference. The Portuguese federation responded with a 30-day suspension and a 255-euro fine for leaving the camp. On 5 November, Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football after a 23-year career. Jesus later insisted he did not feel guilty and had intended to call Ronaldo up, adding that he respected the decision to retire.

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