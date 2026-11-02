Harry Kane used Bayern Munich's press conference ahead of their Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid to offer an update on his contract talks, confirming that the England striker and the Bavarian club are closing in on a new deal.

Fresh from winning the Ballon d'Or, Kane will lead Bayern against Atletico tomorrow, Tuesday evening, in the fourth round of the Champions League league phase. The English striker remains central to Vincent Kompany's plans.

His current deal runs down at the end of the season. That expiry has thrown the 33-year-old's future into the spotlight in recent weeks, and now the man himself has revealed how close the renewal is to being wrapped up.

Speaking to French outlet "Foot Mercato", Kane said: "I think it is now just a matter of days. We held productive discussions over the weekend, and we repeated them today, so yes, I know I keep saying we are close to reaching an agreement, but now we are very close. The details remain details, as is the case in any contract."

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He added: "Most of the important points have been settled, and we are satisfied with that, but in any contract there are many small matters that must be taken into account, in addition to secondary details that ultimately need to be resolved by the lawyers."

Wrapping up, he said: "So yes, overall, I think it is a matter of days, not weeks. The discussions went well today too, and I hope we can reach an agreement in the coming days."