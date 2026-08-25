Fenerbahce goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic has touched down at Barcelona's private airport lounge, ready to complete his summer switch to the Catalan club.

The Croatia international will undergo his medical on Wednesday before putting pen to paper on a four-year deal with the Blaugrana.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", Barcelona will pay Fenerbahce 4 million euros for the shot-stopper, who has just one year left on his contract in Turkey.

Two million euros of that is a fixed fee, with a further two million in add-ons. His role for the coming season, though, remains up in the air.

Barcelona had initially planned to loan Livakovic to Dinamo Zagreb this season and recall him next term, once Szczesny's contract expires.

Another option keeps him at the Camp Nou as backup to Joan Garcia.

Livakovic hinted as much on arrival, telling the Catalan newspaper: "I am very happy to be here. Will I stay here this season? We'll see".

Whether he sticks around as second choice hinges on Barcelona's financial situation under financial fair play rules. Clear enough room in the wage bill and Livakovic joins straight away. If not, the club will look at a loan, perhaps to Dinamo Zagreb, before he returns in the summer of 2027 to become Barcelona's number two.

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