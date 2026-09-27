In a "Stone Age" match: Al-Zaki stumbles on his debut with Jordan

Badou Zaki's reign as Jordan boss got off to a low-key start with a 1-1 draw against Syria on Sunday evening at the King Abdullah II Stadium in Al-Quwaysimah. Both sides used the friendly to sharpen up for the 2027 Asian Cup finals in Saudi Arabia.

Ali Olwan put Jordan ahead in the 38th minute. Syria hit back through Jan Mustafa in the 52nd minute, and the sides shared the spoils in Zaki's first test in charge of the Jordanian coaching staff.

Off the pitch, the night descended into a technical mess. The television feed ran into trouble and angered viewers on social media before beIN Sports pulled the plug on their coverage altogether, blaming problems with the broadcast signal.

beIN Sports and the Jordanian sports channel were both due to carry the game, but poor picture quality and repeated interruptions dogged the transmission and left fans asking who was to blame for the fault.

The Jordanian sports channel moved quickly to defend itself, insisting the technical problems had nothing to do with them.

"We apologise for the technical errors accompanying the broadcast of the match, which are attributable to the transmission company contracted with the Jordan Football Association," it said in a statement.

The channel added: "We affirm our keenness to deliver the television broadcast at the best possible quality," seeking to draw a line under the row over the coverage.