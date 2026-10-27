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Khvicha Kvaratskhelia PSG 2026-27 Super CupGetty
Ahmed Abdelhamid
Translated by

In a statement: Paris Saint-Germain delivers good news to its fans regarding Kvaratskhelia

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
Champions League
K. Kvaratskhelia
France
Spain
Georgia

Al-Ahly's first step on the road back

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that Georgian star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia came through surgery on his right knee successfully. It's welcome news for supporters, with the winger now set to begin his rehabilitation.

In an official statement on their website, the Parisian club said Kvaratskhelia underwent successful surgery to repair a tear in the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee at Aspetar Hospital in the Qatari capital, Doha.


PSG added that the player will start a rehabilitation programme in the coming period as he works towards full recovery.

Confirmation of the surgery's success follows the serious knee injury Kvaratskhelia picked up during the 4-2 win over Barcelona in the Champions League, which required medical intervention to treat the anterior cruciate ligament tear.

Injuries of this kind usually demand a long spell of treatment and rehabilitation. The exact timeline varies depending on the nature of the injury and how the player responds to the programme.

The French club did not reveal how long Kvaratskhelia will be sidelined, nor did they pin down a possible return date for training or matches. They limited themselves to announcing the success of the surgery and the start of the rehabilitation phase.

Kvaratskhelia will undergo continuous medical monitoring over the coming period as his recovery progresses. His return to the pitch will be mapped out according to how his physical condition develops and how he responds to treatment.

PSG are hoping the recovery goes smoothly so the player can rejoin the team as soon as his condition allows, without rushing him back before the rehabilitation stages are complete.

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