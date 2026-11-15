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Lamine Yamal, the Spain and Barcelona star, has set the mood alight ahead of the eagerly awaited clash against England this Sunday evening, in the sixth round of the UEFA Nations League.

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Yamal took to his official Instagram account to revisit the celebration from his goal in the first leg against the Three Lions, firing off a defiant message ahead of the rematch.

La Roja won that first meeting with England at Wembley 3-2, in the opening round of the European tournament.

The post dropped just two hours before kick-off. It's become something of a ritual for the youngster, who loves to send out messages on social media before the big games, whether in a Barcelona shirt or Spain's, sparking plenty of interaction among his fans and followers.

Through the message, Yamal seems to be chasing that same spark he found against England. The fixture hands him a fresh chance to prove himself on the big stage, especially after a recent dip from his usual standards.

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Spain arrive unbeaten on 15 points. England, by contrast, lost the first leg to La Roja 2-3 at Wembley in the group stage opener.

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Sitting on 12 points, Thomas Tuchel's men need a win to knock the World Cup and European champions off top spot and claim home advantage in the Nations League quarter-finals. A draw is enough for Spain to stay top.

Luis de la Fuente's side opened their campaign with that thrilling 3-2 win over England at Wembley, then swept aside Croatia 4-1, beat the Czech Republic 3-1 and downed the Croatians again 2-1. They booked their quarter-final spot early before seeing off the Czechs 2-0 last Thursday.

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England's run proved strong too, despite the stumbling start against Spain. They regained their footing fast and reeled off four straight wins: two goals to nil against the Czech Republic, a seven-nil thrashing of Croatia, another 3-0 over the Czechs, then a 2-1 victory over Croatia to close out their matches. Twelve points from five games sealed their place in the quarter-finals.