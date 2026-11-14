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Question marks are mounting over Manchester City's future, as sporting pressures coincide with one of the most dangerous legal battles in Premier League history approaching its moment of reckoning, amid the possibility of sanctions that could go as far as relegation from the Premier League.

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While the club tries to restore its balance on the pitch, Morocco's Ayoub Bouaddi has raised fresh questions about his future with comments on his situation, particularly after being left out of recent matches by a technical decision from Italian coach Enzo Maresca.

The player is determined to keep working and wait for his chance. Manchester City, meanwhile, are preparing to enter a new phase of a legal battle that could leave exceptional repercussions on their sporting and financial future.

Morocco international Ayoub Bouaddi has stirred up uncertainty over his situation at Manchester City after missing the team's recent matches under Maresca, who has not handed him a single opportunity of late.

Being out of the plans has not affected his relationship with the Morocco national team. Speaking in a calm tone, the player addressed his current situation and confirmed his happiness at belonging to the club.

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Bouaddi told the website "Le Site Info Sport": "I am very happy to belong to a very great team." On his absence from the recent matches, the player added: "I will continue to work hard, and I will see what can happen in the future."

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His comments reflect a commitment to work and to waiting for his chance, without revealing any decisive stance on his future. Regular playing minutes remain one of the biggest challenges facing him in the coming period.

December approaches: Manchester City faces a decisive battle

Elsewhere, the financial case pursuing Manchester City is approaching a decisive stage, with the timeline for the next phase of the legal confrontation between the club and the Premier League starting to take shape.

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According to the report, the club will appear before the independent commission in mid-December to present their legal arguments and respond to accusations of breaching the competition's financial regulations.

Through this step, City are seeking to overturn the charges against them. An independent commission had previously found them guilty of financial violations, in a case that caused wide controversy inside and outside England.

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The appeal hearings are expected to run for several days, given the size of the file and its legal complexities, as well as the sheer number of accusations the club rejects and insists on defending their position against.

This stage will not stop at the arguments. It could define City's future in English competition, especially as the outcome of the appeal may open the door to harsh sanctions if the club fail to change the course of the case.

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According to the "Financial Times", the independent commission may issue its ruling on the appeal at the start of next year. The nature of the potential sanctions will then become clear, making January a hugely important juncture in this file.

Points deduction or historic relegation?

City's biggest fears concern the nature of the sanctions they may face if the charges are upheld and the appeal is rejected. The scenarios put forward range from a huge financial fine to the deduction of a large number of points, right up to relegation from the Premier League.

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Some speculation in the English press talks of a large points deduction that could push the team out of the Premier League and down to the first division.

The gloomiest scenario does not stop there. Some estimates point to a further points deduction the following season, which could make a quick return to the top flight an extremely difficult task.

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Even so, these possibilities remain media speculation. No official decision has set out the expected sanction or the date of its implementation. The potential sanctions may themselves be open to appeal, which means the first ruling will not necessarily end the legal battle, and the case and its repercussions could drag on.

3 consecutive defeats compound City's crises

These legal developments come at an extremely difficult time for Manchester City, who are also struggling for results in the Premier League.

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City suffered a third straight league defeat, going down 1-3 at hosts Nottingham Forest in the tenth round. The loss continued a damaging run after previous defeats to Aston Villa and Brighton.

That result left City stuck on 21 points in third place, six behind leaders Arsenal and one behind Brighton in second.

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Now they must deal with their technical crises and restore balance quickly, before the gap to their rivals widens. The circumstances surrounding the club leave no room for any more slip-ups.