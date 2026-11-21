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Referee Cordero Vega took charge of the match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo on Saturday evening, which ended in a 2-1 win for Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu in round 13 of La Liga.

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Refereeing website "Archivo VAR", which specialises in controversial officiating decisions, gave Cordero Vega a positive rating of 7 out of 10.

Archivo VAR felt Cordero Vega turned in a convincing display that got better as the game went on. He made a few minor mistakes in the opening minutes, largely because he was too lenient with certain incidents.

Those early slips were minor. Curiously, his most significant error came in a decision he got right: the penalty he awarded to Kylian Mbappé after Javi Rodríguez pulled him.

According to Archivo VAR, the foul very clearly warranted a yellow card. It was so clear-cut that failing to show one was unjustifiable, particularly as Mbappé was in a position to take a clear shot.

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Javi Rodríguez escaped a straight red because a defender was close to where the incident took place. The yellow, though, was an obvious call under the laws of the game, and the referee shouldn't have overlooked it. Still, it wasn't a serious error, nor one that affected the result.

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The controversial incidents

One incident sparked real controversy, another rather less. The bigger talking point was the one above, when Javi Rodríguez lost track of Mbappé and grabbed the French forward's wrist as he was preparing to shoot.

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Mbappé is constantly dogged by suspicions that he goes down deliberately in the penalty area. This time, though, the pull wasn't especially strong but was arguably enough to knock him off balance and stop him shooting.

The second flashpoint came in the second half, when Bernardo Silva appealed for a penalty that didn't merit one at all.

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The Portuguese was desperate to go down and threw himself to the ground the moment he felt contact from his opponent. Cordero Vega was alert to it and handled the incident correctly.