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The comments made by Rodrigo Caetano, the general executive coordinator of Brazil's men's national teams at the Brazilian Football Confederation, following Raphinha's sending-off in the 3-2 defeat to Japan, are still reverberating around Barcelona.

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The sending-off ruled Raphinha out of the second match Brazil were scheduled to play in Singapore.

Caetano said: "Raphinha will not be allowed to leave, he will stay with us. In principle, he will continue to remain with the group. It makes no sense for him to leave, because he is one of our leaders."

The Sport newspaper reported that Caetano's comments caused surprise and annoyance at Barcelona. It later emerged, though, that the Brazilian forward had chosen to stay in the Brazil camp himself, to strengthen the unity of the group and delay his return to Barcelona.

Rodrigo Caetano's time in charge of the sporting structure at the Brazilian Football Confederation now looks to be nearing its end.

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Brazilian media have reported in recent days that the executive could pay the price for the serious sporting failures Brazil have suffered under Carlo Ancelotti. He could be gone within days.

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There's major upheaval at the Brazilian Football Confederation's headquarters. Officials are on edge, unhappy with the national team's lacklustre showing at the World Cup, where Brazil went out in the round of 16, a result not seen since the 1990 tournament in Italy. They're just as frustrated by the failed rebuild that began during the September and November international breaks.

Ancelotti out of danger

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Sacking Carlo Ancelotti isn't part of the Brazilian Football Confederation's plans for now. The call for the Italian coach's departure has come from Romario, the former Brazil star turned senator, who has become a voice for the widespread discontent among the national team's supporters and the media.

Senior officials at the Brazilian Football Confederation want to restructure the sporting department. With Carlo Ancelotti untouchable, attention has turned to Rodrigo Caetano, who was given complete freedom to work without any interference from the administrative offices.

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The results haven't followed. Brazil keep sliding, with no clear identity, and nobody can tell which direction the team is heading in any more.

The Brazilian Football Confederation wants to give the project fresh impetus ahead of 2027 while cutting internal spending and costs, having invested more than 45 million euros in the national team over the past year. It could even ask Ancelotti to part with a member of his coaching staff.

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Caetano's politics haven't gone down well internally either. He's known as one of the staunchest supporters of the Bolsonaro family and its hard-line far-right positions.

During the recent elections, in which the far right made major legislative gains while Lula da Silva won a new term after a historic comeback, some of the likes he left on social media sparked a wave of discontent inside the confederation.