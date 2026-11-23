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The Roshn Saudi League is moving towards increasing the number of foreign players, starting from next season, 2027-2028.

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According to Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, citing private sources, Saudi football is moving towards raising the number of foreign players allowed in the Roshn Saudi League.

Several options are on the table. The limit could rise to 14, 16 or 18 foreign players, or the cap could be scrapped altogether, with any change subject to strict regulatory and financial controls.

The sources say the aim is to push Saudi players to try their luck abroad. It's also meant to encourage local players to leave the big clubs for sides with smaller budgets, where they'd get regular minutes and more chances to play.

The sources added that work is under way on a mechanism to give financial support to clubs that sign Saudi players still under contract at the big clubs. That money would help cover wages that clubs with limited resources simply can't afford.

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Asharq Al-Awsat also reported that the Saudi federation had already sent the clubs an official questionnaire. It asked for their views on developing local players, the role of academies and playing opportunities, and on how foreign players affect the standard of homegrown talent.

The timing of that questionnaire, and what it asked, raise an obvious question: will its findings form the main basis for approving more foreign players next season? It's a fair one, given the survey's direct focus on the link between foreign professionals and the development of Saudi players.