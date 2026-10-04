New leaks have revealed the possible full look of Barcelona's kit for the 2027-28 season, with images bringing together the shirt, shorts and socks for the first time, in a version reproduced by accounts specialising in the club's shirts.

Spanish newspaper "Sport" published the images, which show Anthony Gordon wearing the anticipated kit and offer a clearer idea of how the team will look on the pitch.

None of it is official yet. Neither Nike nor Barcelona have presented the design, so some modifications may follow before the official reveal.

The shirt returns Barcelona to their traditional identity, with clear vertical stripes in blue and claret, moving away from the more innovative designs of recent seasons. A round collar adds a classic touch.

According to the leaks, Nike have gone for two darker shades of blue and claret, giving the shirt a calmer, more sober appearance. Yellow provides the distinctive detail, whether in the Nike logo or in design elements that include a thin line running down both sides of the shirt.

The leaked images do not stop at the shirt. They also reveal the look of the shorts and socks.

Those shorts keep the same basic colours as the shirt, with side details that visually continue the design. The socks come with horizontal hoops in blue and claret, completing the kit's classic character.

Barcelona and Nike are due to officially reveal the kit during the summer of 2027. For now, the leaked images give fans an early idea of how the team will look in 2027-28, with a design that combines traditional stripes, dark colours and yellow details.