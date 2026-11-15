Lamine Yamal, the Barcelona star, directed angry words at Elliot Anderson, the England midfielder, after causing his dismissal during the clash with Spain, having snatched the ball from defender Quansah and won a penalty that brought the Spanish side back into the game, at a time when England were leading 3-0.
Thomas Tuchel's England were bullying the hosts, using their physical advantage to impose themselves and close in on a big win at the Metropolitano. Then came the moment that changed everything.
Yamal snatched the ball off Quansah and raced towards the England goal, almost clean through on Trafford. Anderson hunted him down from behind, grabbed him and hauled him to the ground as he bore down on goal.
The referee pointed to the spot and brandished a straight red at Anderson for denying Yamal a clear goalscoring opportunity. England would have to see out the match with ten men.
"Idiot, idiot": Yamal's anger at Anderson
The dismissal didn't end the drama. Yamal squared up to Anderson the instant he got back to his feet, spitting the phrase "idiot, idiot" in his face, then waved him off the pitch so Spain could take the penalty and get on with it.
Mikel Oyarzabal stepped up and made no mistake, slotting home to grab Spain's first goal and cut the deficit to 1-3. Suddenly the hosts had a lifeline.
Spain had been struggling badly against England's pressure, unable to find a way to stem the attacks. Yamal changed the picture in an instant, winning the ball off Quansah and earning the penalty that breathed life back into his side.
View Author Profile
My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.
In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.
As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”