Share Follow GOAL on Google

Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation and a candidate for the presidency of football's world governing body FIFA, has outlined his moves to assemble his election team, confirming that he has already held consultations with a number of prominent figures in international football, as well as governance experts, in order to draw up an election programme based on different visions for running the game.

Advertisement

Diallo was speaking at a press conference after officially announcing his bid for the FIFA presidency , with the election set for next March. He was asked who would join his campaign and what role his team would play in the race to lead world football's governing body.

The French federation president isn't content simply to criticise how FIFA is run under Gianni Infantino. He wants his election programme to offer practical alternatives and ideas, and he started preparing before he officially declared.

As reported by "Foot Mercato", Diallo said: "I did not want to limit myself to criticism alone. We will also contribute and put forward our points of view. Even before my candidacy, I consulted dozens of people connected to FIFA, as well as current and former representatives of international organisations, to learn about their management methods."

He also sought the views of specialists in good governance as he works up a full picture of how FIFA should be run. Work on assembling his campaign team, he confirmed, has reached its final stages.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I consulted experts in good governance. We are putting the finishing touches to the line-up, and the team that will support me will be revealed later," he said. He named nobody, and didn't say what roles his team members would take on.

Related Topics

Diallo also singled out one of the central planks of his campaign: overhauling how FIFA makes decisions. He wants a new management model that allows more participation and transparency, rather than concentrating power in one person's hands.

In his view, FIFA has to change how it shares out responsibility, particularly on the big decisions shaping football's future. He's calling for more open mechanisms that give more people a say.

Advertisement

"We cannot continue with a form of one-man management, where major football decisions are taken without any transparency," Diallo said. It was a pointed objection to a model he believes hands the FIFA president wide-ranging influence over key issues.

Should he win, the French candidate wants a clearer split between strategic responsibility and day-to-day executive work, so that power is properly distributed across the organisation.

Advertisement

Spelling it out, he said: "I will propose an open and participatory management model, where the president is responsible for strategy and vision, while the general secretary is left to manage FIFA's day-to-day operations."

Reforming FIFA's administrative structure sits at the heart of Diallo's programme. The idea is to cut back centralised decision-making and give institutions and executive officials a bigger role in running the organisation.

Advertisement

Diallo has yet to name his campaign team. But consultations with dozens of figures, current and former officials and governance experts suggest he's building more than a protest campaign. He wants an alternative management project that can win over everyone with a stake in the future leadership of world football.