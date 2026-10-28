Paris Saint-Germain have made the 20-year-old attacker their top target, Algerian journalist Brahim Hanifi recently reported. According to Hanifi, PSG want to sign Maza "at any cost".

Now Sky have added that the wealthy French club could move as early as the winter to prise Maza away from Leverkusen. PSG reportedly see Maza as a possible replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has suffered a serious knee injury.

After tearing his cruciate ligament against FC Barcelona in the Champions League, the Georgian attacking star is expected to miss the rest of the season. Maza, meanwhile, has caught the eye with strong performances for Bayer 04 this season. He already has three goals and three assists in ten competitive appearances.

Maza at Bayer Leverkusen as Wirtz's successor: Dembele predicts Ballon d'Or

The 24-cap international had already impressed for Algeria at last season's Africa Cup of Nations, but had no goal contributions in four games at the World Cup. Maza joined from Hertha BSC in the summer of 2025 for €12 million as a legitimate successor to Florian Wirtz, but only really hit his stride after the turn of the year.

That form earned him a nomination last Monday for the Kopa Trophy, awarded to the year's best young player. Maza ultimately finished ninth. "Of course I'm proud. It's a dream for every boy and every girl to be at a ceremony like this and to be nominated. I'm very grateful for that," he said of attending the gala at London's Palladium Theatre.

Under an Instagram post Maza shared from the event, PSG superstar Ousmane Dembele left a comment that caused a stir. "The next Ballon d'Or, God willing," Dembele wrote.

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Which players besides Maza are on PSG's transfer list?

With Maza's contract at Leverkusen running until 2030, Bayer bosses Simon Rolfes and Fernando Carro are reportedly working on an early extension for the 20-year-old that could bring him a pay rise.

PSG have reportedly already registered their interest with Maza and the club's management, but Bayer remain unmoved. Maza is reportedly not the only potential replacement for Kvaratskhelia on the two-time Champions League winners' shortlist. PSG are also said to have Paris Brunner and Said El Mala on their radar and to have earmarked a winter transfer budget of €80 million.

For his part, PSG coach Luis Enrique recently stressed that they could also cover Kvaratskhelia's lengthy absence from within the squad. In Maghnes Akliouche and Mika Godts, the Parisians do have two interesting options. Godt, at least, took his chance straight away, deciding Monday's high-profile match against Olympique Lyon with an assist and a goal after coming on as a substitute.



