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Celta Vigo head coach Claudio Giráldez acknowledged how difficult his side's clash with Real Madrid had been, despite the 2-1 defeat on matchday 13 of La Liga.

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Giráldez felt his side had been close to taking a positive result away from the Santiago Bernabéu. Instead, they paid the price for losing control of the ball in the second half and for failing to take the chances that came their way.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Giráldez went through the details of the game and why his team lost it in the closing minutes. He also discussed his players' performance, the impact of Real Madrid's substitutions, and his view on the refereeing decisions and the protests during the match.

He admitted to a mixture of satisfaction and disappointment. His players had produced a strong performance against an opponent of Real Madrid's stature, but they couldn't hold on to their lead until the end.

He said: "There are two ways of looking at it: you could feel satisfied because Real Madrid scored a late goal and were fighting to stay in the game, but that is not enough," pointing out that his team had given the ball away very cheaply after the break.

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Celta could have held on to their lead, Giráldez believes, had their control of the ball not dropped off. He also noted that Thibaut Courtois rescued Real Madrid with an important save before the equaliser.

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In his view, the Real Madrid bench made the difference. The changes gave the hosts fresh attacking impetus, even though Celta didn't allow them to create many chances.

Pressed on the refereeing protests, Giráldez refused to go into the details of the controversial decisions. He stressed his respect for referees, while accepting they can make mistakes during matches. He said: "Refereeing is not easy. I have the utmost respect for them. There are things they get right and others they get wrong, and I won't comment any further," leaving it at that and making no direct accusations.

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His coaching staff had identified Madrid's weaknesses before the game, he explained, and Celta organised their low press well. But he admitted his players weren't brave enough when pressing high, and the way the second half unfolded affected them badly.

Celta kept attacking, he noted, even though they had enough time to manage the game better. A second goal, he stressed, would have given them a big advantage.

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Giráldez also pointed to how hard it was to deal with Real Madrid's attacking threat, particularly from set pieces. At times, he said, his players lacked the mental focus to exploit the space available, and three or four accurate passes would have been enough to give them a chance to score.