Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
GREECE-ATHENS-AEK-ATHENS-REAL-MADRID-UEFA-CHAMPIONS-LEAGUE-04-11AFP
Loai Mohamed
Translated by

"I won't be happy": Mourinho makes a striking admission about Mbappé's penalty

J. Mourinho
K. Mbappe
Racing Santander vs Real Madrid
Racing Santander
Real Madrid
LaLiga
AEK Athens vs Real Madrid
AEK Athens
Champions League
Portugal
France
Spain
Greece

The Portuguese coach "tips his hat" to Real Madrid after appointing Rafael Nadal

José Mourinho has made a significant admission about the penalty awarded to his striker Kylian Mbappé during Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Racing Santander, an incident that sparked major refereeing controversy.

Mbappé won the spot-kick in last Sunday's game and converted it himself, helping the Royal club to a 3-0 win.

Refereeing experts lined up afterwards to insist Mbappé should never have been awarded the penalty. On Wednesday morning, the Spanish referees' committee admitted the official had got the decision wrong.

Quizzed about the incident after Wednesday's Champions League meeting with Greece's AEK Athens, Mourinho replied: "For me, it was a small penalty, I admit it. And if it had been given against me, I wouldn't be happy."

He played down any impact on the result, adding, as highlighted by the newspaper "AS": "This is a case that had no impact on the points. Even if we hadn't got the penalty, we would have won by three, four or five goals. And if we had needed to score more, we would have done so, but the team didn't want to keep scoring."

"The great Nadal"

Mourinho also praised the decision to appoint Spanish star Rafael Nadal to Real Madrid's board of directors, saying: "I take my hat off to Real Madrid, and to the great Rafa Nadal. I believe he is a big Real Madrid fan, and he certainly must be in order to join the board. But Rafa Nadal is Rafa Nadal, and as a manager I feel great pride in having him with us."

The Portuguese then added, with a smile: "I just hope that fans of other clubs who love Nadal don't stop loving him because of him being a Real Madrid fan."

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google