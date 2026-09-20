'I was the highest-scoring striker per minute in the Eredivisie, but I can't score on the bench...'

Noah Ohio looks back on his spell at FC Utrecht without rancour. The 23-year-old striker got only limited first-team minutes under Ron Jans, but he stressed on Goedemorgen Eredivisie on ESPN that he did enough whenever he got on the pitch.

On the talk show, Ohio was challenged over his low goal tally for Utrecht. "26 matches, five goals and 660 minutes. I think that is better context," said the striker about his numbers in the 2024/25 season in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie. "I can only judge myself on the minutes the manager gave me. In those minutes, I did quite well."

Then he took it a step further by comparing his output with other strikers in the Netherlands. "Per minute, I think I was the highest-scoring striker in the Eredivisie, with the minutes I got," said the forward. "If the manager does not pick me, I cannot show it either."

Still, Ohio admitted he was unhappy with a supporting role. "Of course I’m not happy when I see that I’m the most effective striker and then don’t get more minutes than the other lads," he explained. "That takes nothing away from those other players, but ultimately a manager has to make choices."

He said he did make his dissatisfaction clear, but chose to keep it in-house. "You have to do that in the right way, and certainly not through the media. I had one-to-one conversations with Ron and with Jordi. After Ron said it might be better to leave, nobody heard me talk about it in the media."

As for Jans, Ohio said the manager especially wanted him to develop in several areas. "He wanted me to become more of a team player. These days a lot is asked of a striker: you have to press well, link play, hold up the ball, run in behind and be able to come short for the ball. In the end, of course, you also have to score goals, and I think I score goals when I play."

With Sébastien Haller and David Min around, Ohio faced strong competition for the striker's spot. "Maybe the manager thought David or Haller could do those other things better than I could. You’d have to ask him that, because I don’t know exactly." At the same time, Ohio acknowledged that Jans' choices brought results: "We performed fantastically that year, so there are two sides to it."

Right now, Ohio cannot play his way back into the side because he is recovering from a serious knee injury and recently had surgery for the second time. According to Ohio, that operation was absolutely necessary. "It is hard enough at 100 per cent when you want to be the best. At 95 per cent, you give yourself no chance. I need my strength, my speed and my runs in behind, that is Noah."

Ohio is under contract with FC Utrecht until next year and hopes to be back playing in February or March.