"I was angry at my great-aunt": Mbappé puts an end to the rumours in his own way

Kylian Mbappé has hit back sarcastically at a press report claiming the Real Madrid and France star was angry with the Spanish club's management for failing to back him in the media during the Ballon d'Or race, criticism that landed as he returned to the Spanish capital following his injury with the national team against Turkey.

"Radio Marca" ran a report suggesting Mbappé was unhappy with Real Madrid's stance. The station's correspondent linked the player's demeanour during the Madrid derby against Atlético to his frustration with the club's hierarchy, arguing that his behaviour betrayed anger towards club officials.

The report went further. Mbappé, it claimed, had been waiting for Real Madrid to launch a media campaign in his support during the fight for the sport's most prestigious individual award.

It also flagged his displeasure with France coach Zinedine Zidane for failing to offer him clear backing, given that Ousmane Dembélé was among the candidates in the running for the Ballon d'Or.

Mbappé decided to answer for himself. Shutting down the speculation with a dose of sarcasm, he commented on the "Radio Marca" post via his "Instagram" account: "Yes, OK.. yes, and I was also angry with the great-aunt!", adding a string of laughing emojis.

The response lands at a moment when the striker is under fire from a section of the club's supporters, following his injury with France and his return to Madrid, where he left the training ground and was handed a rest period. He has chosen to ignore the criticism and reply only to the account tying his mood to alleged disputes with Real Madrid's management.