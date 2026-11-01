"I don't pay attention to such reports. I want to stay here for as long as possible. I hope I can end my football career at this club," the Spaniard said after Barca's emphatic 6-1 victory over Deportivo Alaves on Saturday, repeating a position he had expressed several times before.
Transfer expert Matteo Moretto had previously reported that Manchester United had set their sights on Lopez and Pablo Barrios of Atletico Madrid. The English club are reportedly considering moves for both midfielders as early as this winter.
Signing the 23-year-old looks difficult, though. Lopez is one of FC Barcelona's key players and is in outstanding form: in 13 competitive appearances for the Catalans this season, he has scored six goals and set up another six. He has played a major part in helping Hansi Flick's side lead the LaLiga table with nine wins from ten games. Lopez also extended his contract with the Spanish champions until 2031 at the start of the year.
The attacking player came through FC Barcelona's youth system. Apart from a loan spell at Spanish fourth-tier side Linares, he has played professionally only for the Catalans. The Spain international, who has won ten caps, has made 149 appearances for Barca in total.