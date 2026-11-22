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Villarreal star Santi Comesaña launched a scathing attack on Alejandro Hernández Hernández, the referee of his side's La Liga match against Barcelona on Sunday.

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In one of the season's wildest games, Barcelona turned a two-goal deficit against Villarreal into a 3-2 lead , scoring three goals in a row after the break to turn an early nightmare into a stirring remontada at the Spotify Camp Nou in the 13th round of La Liga.

Santi Comesaña told DAZN after the match: "We knew we would suffer. We held firm well in the first half. We knew we would get our chances. We didn't start the second half badly, but the goal shattered our morale."

He continued: "They gained confidence and equalised in two minutes... and after that it became even more difficult. It was extremely hard for us in the end. We had a few chances in the final minutes."

The Villarreal player added: "The second half was bad. One goal shouldn't affect us like that."

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He admitted: "It affects us a lot. One goal changes the game plan. The coach asks us to keep playing the same way whatever happens, but our current situation in the league doesn't help us. It causes us some anxiety."

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Then he turned his fire on the officials: "The second half started and, I don't know, teams like this... The same thing happened to us at the Bernabéu, and the same thing here. The pressure they put on referees is extremely intense."

Clearly furious, he went on: "Seven players pressuring the referee, and I think that affects him. He hands out cards, gives questionable fouls... then a questionable corner, but he gives it. I was protesting about that. When it was 2-1 or 2-2 I told him: enough, don't let the pressure affect you as a referee the way you did in the first half."

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Barcelona dominate the match statistics

Barcelona went into the match chasing another win to strengthen their position in the title race. Instead, Villarreal struck twice inside the first seven minutes, punishing defensive errors from the hosts. Flick then set about the fightback, and three second-half goals finished the job.

The hosts dominated every department, enjoying 71% possession to Villarreal's 29% and firing 29 shots at goal against just four from the visitors.

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Their expected goals reached 3.22, against just 0.16 for Villarreal. Barcelona also created eight big chances to their opponents' one.

Nine of those shots hit the target, compared with two for Villarreal. Barcelona had 48 touches in the opposition penalty area. The visitors managed two.

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Barcelona took ten corners and made 21 key passes. Villarreal, as of the latest statistics update, didn't win a single corner all game.

A crowd of 59,034 at the Spotify Camp Nou watched one of the most thrilling spells of the match as their team turned a two-goal deficit into a 3-2 lead.

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Barcelona refused to buckle after the early shock and produced an exceptional attacking display in the second half. With Pedri, Fermín and Yamal shining, they turned the tables on Villarreal, and the dramatic win restored the gap to their closest pursuers at the top, Real Madrid, to 3 points in the La Liga title race.