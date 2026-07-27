Only Joshua Kimmich and Felix Nmecha took responsibility, according to Schweinsteiger. "After that it already becomes difficult," Schweinsteiger said in a joint interview with Oliver Kahn in Bild before turning to Jamal Musiala.

"I find it telling that Musiala's best moment was only a sliding tackle in the round of 32 against Paraguay," said Schweinsteiger. "It's something I had been missing for a long time. Before that, Musiala was fouled 12 times in a game and all 12 times he accepted his opponent's handshake afterwards."

Then he turned to his former team-mate Kahn. "Olli, let me ask you: would you have shaken your opponent's hand after he had fouled you for the fourth time?" Kahn's answer: "You weren't seriously asking that question, were you?"

Jamal Musiala had to undergo surgery after the World Cup

Alongside captain Philipp Lahm, Schweinsteiger led the DFB team to the World Cup title in 2014, while the pair won the treble with Bayern Munich in 2013. "Whether at Bayern or in the national team, I always knew who my leaders were," Schweinsteiger recalled. "If you have real leaders, then you do not go out twice in the group stage at a World Cup and then again in the round of 32."

Criticised by Schweinsteiger, Musiala had been out for months after suffering a fibula fracture last summer and only returned at the start of the year. Since then, he has shown his ability only sporadically, and at the World Cup he disappointed like the rest of the Germany team.

After the tournament, he had a metal plate removed in an operation that had long been planned. "The procedure means the attacking player can complete pre-season according to a clearly structured plan, so that Bayern Munich's opening competitive matches are assured," the Munich club announced in a statement. According to reports, Musiala is expected to return to team training after the Asia trip (1 to 8 August) and be involved in the Super Cup against Borussia Dortmund on 22 August. Wild rumours had recently been circulating about alleged interest in him from Galatasaray Istanbul, which the Turkish record champions, however, denied.