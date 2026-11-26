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The Ballon d'Or winner faces months out after a challenge by the Cologne player.

Cologne defender Joel Schmied has apologised after his challenge on Harry Kane left the striker facing months out. Schmied told Blick he had "written to" the Bayern Munich star "on Instagram": "Even though he'll probably never see the message. I'm incredibly sorry for Harry, even though it wasn't my fault." He wanted Kane to know "that I'm sorry".

While defending during last Friday's 1-1 draw in Munich, Schmied caught the England captain on his left foot. Kane was substituted after suffering a syndesmosis tear and will be out for several months.

Schmied: "It wasn't a 50-50 challenge or a foul"

Schmied described it as "an incident that didn't seem serious on the pitch". He felt only "minimal" contact with Kane. "Harry himself didn't appeal for a foul either," Schmied said. "So I was all the more surprised that he had to be substituted. It wasn't a 50-50 challenge or a foul where you immediately realise you've hurt your opponent. It was just unfortunate."

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Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen took a different view, calling it a "completely unnecessary action". Schmied said he did not want "a back-and-forth of accusations and justifications": "Certain reactions surprised me. But it shows how much pressure there must be at such a big club. And then it happens to the best player in Europe."